BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 11 Stratus Properties Inc
* Stratus Properties - on october 4, co's unit Stratus Lakeway Center, entered into agreement of sale and purchase with TA Realty LLC - SEC filing
* Stratus properties - agreed to sell the Oaks At Lakeway for $114 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.