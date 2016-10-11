Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Oct 11 Lewis Group Ltd :
* Favourable judgment for Lewis and its directors
* Western Cape High Court today handed down judgment in Lewis' favour in matter between Lewis and David Woollam and others
* Court set aside Woollam's demand to have certain of Lewis' directors namely Messrs Enslin, Davies, Nurek And Saven declared delinquent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing