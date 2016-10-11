Oct 11 Lewis Group Ltd :

* Favourable judgment for Lewis and its directors

* Western Cape High Court today handed down judgment in Lewis' favour in matter between Lewis and David Woollam and others

* Court set aside Woollam's demand to have certain of Lewis' directors namely Messrs Enslin, Davies, Nurek And Saven declared delinquent