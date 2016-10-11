BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
* Wellington Management Group Llp reports passive stake of 11.83 percent in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc as of Sept 30 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2dYUPN6 Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.