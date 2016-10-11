BRIEF-Groothandelsgebouwen says takeover talks with potential bidder have ended
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
Oct 11 Norfolk Southern Corp
* For most part, NS train operations have returned to normal since hurricane matthew moved up southeast coast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TAKOVER TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BIDDER ON CO'S SHARES AND CERTIFICATES ENDED
* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - currently delta has nearly released its full production capacity, but still cannot meet market demand