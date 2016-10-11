Oct 11 Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* Bahram akradi reports 5.28 percent stake in northern oil and gas inc as of september 30 - sec filing

* Bahram akradi - believes common stock of northern oil and gas inc undervalued and attractive investment

* Bahram akradi - expects to engage in discussions with management, board and other shareholders and other relevant parties concerning co's business Source text : bit.ly/2dYQF80 Further company coverage: