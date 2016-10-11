BRIEF-Platzer issues certificates under corporate certificate program
* HAS ISSUED FIRST CERTIFICATES UNDER CO'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
Oct 11 Georgia Power
* Georgia Power - To Restore Power For Nearly 100 Percent Of Customers In Brunswick, Jesup, St. Simons And Jekyll Islands Today
* Georgia Power - Power Has Been Restored To More Than 265,000 Customers; Approximately 70,000 Customers Are Without Power In Coastal Georgia
* Georgia Power - On Track To Have Service Restored To Over 90 Percent Of Customers Impacted By Hurricane Matthew, Who Can Accept Power, By Midnight Wednesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Egypt's stock market on Tuesday recovered some of the previous day's heavy losses while Gulf bourses were weaker as investors booked profits ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, when trading volumes and liquidity often decrease.