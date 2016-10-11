UPDATE 2-OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds comment from Algerian energy minister)
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
* Seniorlink Inc says it has raised about $10 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2dYIFDH)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds comment from Algerian energy minister)
ZURICH, May 23 Swiss Re Capital Markets has placed $925 million worth of natural catastrophe (natcat) bonds linked to California earthquakes, Swiss Re said on Tuesday.