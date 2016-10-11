Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Oct 11 Ucar SA :
* H1 revenue 23.9 million euros ($26.77 million) versus 27.4 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 0.3 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 384,000 euros versus 350,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2dNGpB2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing