Oct 11 Wendel :

* Successful issue of 300 million euros ($336.03 million) in a 6.5-year bond bearing interest at 1 pct

* Issue was very well received by investors and was nearly 4 times oversubscribed Source text: bit.ly/2eomACg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)