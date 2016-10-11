BRIEF-Platzer issues certificates under corporate certificate program
* HAS ISSUED FIRST CERTIFICATES UNDER CO'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
Oct 11 Sumtra Diversified Inc
* Sumtra Diversified Inc enters into letter of intent with hygea holdings corp relating to reverse takeover transaction
* Sumtra Diversified entered into non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in hygea holdings corp in a reverse takeover transaction
* Sumtra Diversified says as part of deal, Hygea intends to complete corporate reorganization consisting of consolidation of common shares on 4 for 1 basis
* Sumtra Diversified Inc says hygea also intends to complete private placement of subscription receipts of hygea holdco for gross proceeds of up C$130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAS ISSUED FIRST CERTIFICATES UNDER CO'S NEWLY ESTABLISHED CORPORATE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
DUBAI, May 23 Egypt's stock market on Tuesday recovered some of the previous day's heavy losses while Gulf bourses were weaker as investors booked profits ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, when trading volumes and liquidity often decrease.