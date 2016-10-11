Oct 11 Sumtra Diversified Inc

* Sumtra Diversified Inc enters into letter of intent with hygea holdings corp relating to reverse takeover transaction

* Sumtra Diversified entered into non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in hygea holdings corp in a reverse takeover transaction

* Sumtra Diversified says as part of deal, Hygea intends to complete corporate reorganization consisting of consolidation of common shares on 4 for 1 basis

* Sumtra Diversified Inc says hygea also intends to complete private placement of subscription receipts of hygea holdco for gross proceeds of up C$130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: