BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage:
Oct 11 Duluth Holdings Inc
* Duluth Holdings Inc- amended and restated its existing amended and restated loan agreement dated as of June 13, 2011 - SEC filing
* Duluth Holdings Inc- amended and restated agreement has a new maturity date of July 31, 2019
* Duluth Holdings Inc- -Amended deal provides for maximum advance amount limited to $40 million from closing through July 31, 2017
* Duluth Holdings Inc- amended and restated agreement provides for a maximum advance amount limited to $60 million from august 1, 2018 through July 31, 2019
* Duluth-Amendment provides for maximum advance limited to $50 million from Aug 1, 2017 through July 31, 2018,$60 million from Aug 1,2018 through July 31, 2019 Source text :[ID:bit.ly/2dJnyKy]
CAPE TOWN, May 23 South Africa's top manufacturing union NUMSA said late Monday that 600 workers out of 1,500 at General Motors SA will lose their jobs by July after a decision last week by the car maker to sell its local operations.