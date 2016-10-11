UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields jump, stocks dip after debt deal hopes dashed
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
Oct 11 Irvine Pharmaceutical Services:
* Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. acquires the businesses of Irvine Pharmaceutical Services & Avrio Biopharmaceuticals
* Irvine Pharmaceutical Services - Avecia will consolidate both businesses into newly established company, Nitto Avecia Pharma Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)