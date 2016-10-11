BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
Oct 11 Luma Home Inc:
* Luma Home Inc says it has raised $12.5 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $12.5 million - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2eoY6Zl)
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)