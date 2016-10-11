Oct 11 Netbooster SA :

* H1 revenue 64.7 million euros ($72.47 million) versus 52.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 0.6 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Management has earmarked overall growth of around 10 pct for 2016, with an EBITDA target of 5.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)