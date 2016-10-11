Oct 11 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - on October 10, 2016, co, Stadium Capital Management, certain affiliates entered into second amendment to settlement deal

* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - under terms of amendment the board will not be expanded to more than seven members prior to December 1, 2016 -sec filing

* Big 5 Sporting Goods-Stadium agrees not to exercise right under agreement to nominate replacement director for Dominic Demarco at any time before dec 1