US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 11 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - on October 10, 2016, co, Stadium Capital Management, certain affiliates entered into second amendment to settlement deal
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - under terms of amendment the board will not be expanded to more than seven members prior to December 1, 2016 -sec filing
* Big 5 Sporting Goods-Stadium agrees not to exercise right under agreement to nominate replacement director for Dominic Demarco at any time before dec 1 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dHq816) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.