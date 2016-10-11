UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields jump, stocks dip after debt deal hopes dashed
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
Oct 11 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Performance sports group issues statement on trading acitivity
* Performance sports group ltd says board of directors of company has formed a special committee
* Performance sports -special committee is continuing to review and evaluate strategic alternatives
* Performance sports -while centerview and co have had discussions with certain interested parties and stakeholders, no agreement reached with third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)