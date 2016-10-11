UPDATE 1-Greek bond yields jump, stocks dip after debt deal hopes dashed
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
Oct 11 International Paper Co
* International paper increases its annual cash dividend by 5% to $1.85 per share
* International paper co - increased company's regular quarterly dividend by 5 percent from $0.44 to $0.4625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)