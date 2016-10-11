Oct 11 IDC

* IDC - Worldwide PC shipments totaled nearly 68 million units in Q3 of 2016 (3Q16), a year-on-year decline of 3.9 percent

* IDC - Q3 shipment volume continued to decline, but results were about 3.2 percent ahead of projections

* IDC - better than expected shipments reflect competition among market leaders, effort to capitalize on market consolidation and future stabilization

* IDC - seasonal increase in volume during H2 and projected stronger demand going forward provide some justification for more aggressive positioning

* IDC - market leaders continued to gain share in United States and globally

* IDC - total PC shipments are still declining and some of short-term improvement may come out of next year rather than accelerating longer-term buying