US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 11 Amerco
* AMERCO - On Oct 10, U-Haul International and Pods Enterprises LLC entered into settlement agreement which concludes litigation between U-Haul and PEI
* Says as part of agreement, U-Haul will pay $41.4 million to PEI
* Says had previously recorded a $60.7 million accrual in Q4 of fiscal 2015
* AMERCO - U-Haul will record $24.6 million difference between accrued contingency and final settlement amount as reduction in operating expenses in Q2 of fiscal 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2dZrMsy) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.