US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 11 Fortis Inc
* Fortis Inc to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange
* Fortis Inc says expects its common shares will commence trading on NYSE on or about October 14, under ticker symbol "FTS"
* Fortis Inc - will retain its listing on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under symbol "FTS" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.