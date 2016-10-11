Oct 11 Orbital Atk Inc

* Atlantic storm system delays nasa resupply launch to space station

* Nasa - nasa, orbital atk postponed launch of commercial resupply mission to iss to no earlier than sunday

* Nasa - postponed launch as nasa prepares for tropical storm nicole at tracking site in bermuda

* Nasa - tropical storm Nicole is expected to reach Bermuda as a hurricane Thursday, oct. 13. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: