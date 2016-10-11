US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 11 Carmanah Technologies Corp
* Carmanah announces intent to divest its power division
* In Q3, company will be accounting for division as a discontinued operation
* Carmanah Technologies Corp - in Q3, company will be accounting for division as a discontinued operation
* says has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp. To advise on divestiture of Go Power
* Carmanah Technologies Corp says separately, Alexander Capital Group Inc. Has been retained to advise on divestiture of Carmanah Solar EPC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.