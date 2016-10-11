UPDATE 1-OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds possibility of one-year extension to output cut)
Oct 12 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
* Australia and new zealand banking group ltd - completing an internal and external search to replace susie babani who will leave anz in november after nine years as chief human resources officer.
* Babani leaves anz on 30 november and her replacement is expected to be announced in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds possibility of one-year extension to output cut)
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says