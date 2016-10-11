BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
Oct 12 Nikkei-
* Toyota motor's factory in turkey will begin shipping a mini-suv next month to over 50 countries- NIKKEI
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California