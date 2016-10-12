Oct 11 Moody's:
* Moody's - Australia's economy displays resilience to
commodity price declines, but external financing risks linger
* Moody's - Moody's investors service says that Australia
(Aaa stable) will be the fastest growing Aaa-rated commodity
exporting economy in 2016
* Moody's - expects Australia to maintain higher GDP
expansion than Canada and Norway, and a similar rate to New
Zealand over coming years
* Moody's - expects Australia's fiscal deficits to remain
wider for longer than the government forecasts, and to be higher
than in New Zealand and Norway
Source text: bit.ly/2dJIhtV