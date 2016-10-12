Oct 12 Fagron NV :
* Fagron realises turnover of 103.4 million euros ($115.8
million), below 106 million euros seen in Reuters poll
* Q3 revenue from continuing operations fell 1.1 percent to
103.4 million euros
* Expected that the Wichita facility will have received all
required licences and will have completed the validation
processes early 2017
* Based on the current operations, Fagron expects to realise
a turnover of at least 415 million euros and REBITDA of 85-95
million euros for the FY 2016
* Negative impact of changed reimbursement system on
turnover, profitability of freedom pharmaceuticals in US to
result in substantial goodwill write-off during the impairment
test in Dec. 2016
