Oct 12 Verimark Holdings Limited
* Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Results For The
Six Months Ended 31 August 2016
* Revenue from continuing operations up 0.5 pct to r184.4
million for 6 months ended Aug 31 (2015: r183.5 million)
* Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended Aug 31 2.2
cents per share (2015: loss of 3.6 cents per share)
* Basic earnings per share ("Eps") for 6 months ended Aug 31
at 2.2 cents per share (2015: loss of 3.7 cents per share)
* Net asset value per share for 6 months ended Aug 31 at
117.7 cents per share (2015: 107.6 cents per share)
* As a result of ongoing depreciation of rand against us
dollar, it became necessary for Verimark to increase selling
prices in mid-February 2016
* Board has considered it prudent not to declare a dividend
* Declining business confidence in South Africa is expected
to continue beyond 2016
* Given economic challenges and uncertainty around rand
exchange rate, verimark is exploring a number of diversification
strategies locally, as well as internationally
* Also testing sourcing of locally produced products
