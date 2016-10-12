Oct 12 Marston's Plc :
* Year-End trading update
* Have made good progress this year with underlying profit
before tax in line with management expectations
* In destination and premium, like-for-like sales were 2.3
pct ahead of last year including food like-for-like sales growth
of 1.7 pct
* Wet like-for-like sales growth of 2.3 pct, underpinned by
strong growth in room income
* In last 10 weeks of period like-for-like sales have grown
1.8 pct
* Operating margin is in line with last year and we
completed 22 new pubs and bars and six lodges in financial year
just ended
* Marston's - in 2017 financial year we plan to open at
least 22 pubs and bars and at least five lodges with openings
programme weighted towards second half year
* Continue to have a good pipeline of sites to maintain
similar levels of expansion for foreseeable future
* In taverns, like-for-like sales were 2.7 pct ahead of last
year, with growth of 2.0 pct in last 10 weeks including a strong
performance in our franchise estate
* In leased, like-for-like profits are estimated to be up 2
pct compared to last year.
* Marston's - in brewing, our beer brands have performed
very strongly, with own-brand volumes up 13 pct for financial
year and profits in line with management expectations.
* Trading has continued at similar levels since year end
which is encouraging
