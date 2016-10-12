Oct 12 Monarch Airlines :

* Monarch - announces a £165 million investment from its majority shareholder, Greybull Capital

* Monarch - as a result of this investment monarch has successfully renewed its ATOL licences from CAA for next 12 months and funded future growth plans

* Monarch - Seabury Group Llc and Seabury Securities (UK) Ltd. Served as financial advisor with respect to the recapitalisation Source text: bit.ly/2dK1lZ0