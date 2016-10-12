Oct 12 Wasko SA :

* Signs 8.8 million zloty ($2.3 million) contract with Operator Gazociagow Przesylowych Gaz-System SA (OGP Gaz-System) for the construction works concerning modernisation of gas transmission network in Lwowek, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)