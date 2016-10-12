Oct 12 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :
* Pinnacle, which holds 57.1 pct of Datacentrix, submitted a
non-binding expression of interest to acquire all of issued
share capital of Datacentrix
* Consideration amounting to approximately 541 mln rand
* In terms of EOI, consideration payable by Pinnacle to
Datacentrix shareholders will be 6.65 rand per Datacentrix
share, to be settled in cash
* Pinnacle has received irrevocable undertakings from
following Datacentrix shareholders, representing in aggregate
72.05 pct of offer shares
