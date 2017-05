Oct 12 Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd

* Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd -plant for recovery of carbon-di-oxode (co2) from boiler flue gases, has commenced trial run from Oct 7

* Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd says commercial production from plant will follow after stabilising operations Source text - (bit.ly/2dbLWxW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)