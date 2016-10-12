Oct 12 Polaris Industries Inc :

* Polaris Industries Inc announces agreement to acquire Transamerican Auto Parts

* Polaris Industries Inc - deal for $665 million

* Polaris Industries Inc says Polaris expects to fund acquisition with borrowings under existing credit facilities

* Polaris Industries Inc - expected accretion from deal to earnings per share, excluding purchase accounting/acquisition costs, for full year 2017

* Polaris Industries Inc - company expects meaningful annual cost savings within three years following closing of deal

* Polaris Industries Inc says following closing of transaction, tap will operate as a distinct business unit