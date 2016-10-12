Oct 12 Prometic Life Sciences Inc :

* Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis in patients with alström syndrome

* Prometic Life Sciences-significant reduction of established liver fibrosis demonstrated in all patients that completed 12 weeks of PBI-4050 treatment

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - liver enzymes reduced to within normal ranges in all patients that completed 12 weeks of PBI-4050 treatment

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - alström syndrome clinical program to be expanded to include further sites throughout europe and north america

* Prometic Life Sciences-drug safety monitoring board recommended patient enrolment should continue in co's ongoing alström syndrome phase 2 clinical trial