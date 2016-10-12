Oct 12 Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Sees Q3 passenger revenue per ASM 11.74¢ - 11.79¢

* Sees Q3 revenue per ASM 13.92¢ - 13.97¢

* Alaska Air Group Inc - expect that consolidated nonoperating income will be approximately $1 million in the third quarter of 2016

* Alaska Air Group Inc - expect that consolidated nonoperating income will be approximately $1 million in the third quarter of 2016

* Alaska Air Group Inc - sees Q3 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.20¢ - 8.24¢