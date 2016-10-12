Oct 12 S&T AG :
* In advanced negotiations with Foxconn subsidiary Ennoconn about investment in S&T AG
* Negotiations with Ennoconn corporation regarding an investment of Ennoconn corporation in
S&T AG in the course of a 10 percent cash capital increase
* Capital would thus rise from 43,916,204 euros to 48,299,824 euros ($54.10 million)
* S&T AG intends to use the cash inflow from the cash capital increase to acquire a stake of
up to 29.9 percent in Kontron AG, Augsburg
* Management board of S&T AG announced that it is in advanced negotiations with Kontron AG
shareholders to acquire a total of up to 29.9 percent of Kontron AG shares
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
