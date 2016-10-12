Oct 12 Yandex Nv :

* Yandex says launch of its global partnership program for android handset manufacturers and telecom operators

* Yandex says partners will preinstall its proprietary products, Yandex browser and Yandex launcher

* Yandex says first round of Yandex partners includes Fly, Lava, Mobile Telesystems, Multilaser, Posh Mobile, Wileyfox and ZTE