WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 GTX Inc
* GTX announces $14.0 million registered direct common stock offering
* GTX Inc says company will sell approximately 17.3 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.81 per share
* GTX Inc says intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund clinical development and other research and development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.