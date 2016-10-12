BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Oct 12 Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Bhd
* co will not be able to meet payment of principal and interest of notes when same is demanded. As such, co is insolvent
* announcement refers to query from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad dated 11 October 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2e0PUeE) Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information