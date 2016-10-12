Oct 12 Interactive Investor Plc

* Interactive Investor Plc agrees to buy TD Bank Group's european direct investing business

* Acquisition will create UK's second largest online stockbroker with assets under administration of 18 billion stg

* Funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc to own a majority shareholding in the combined company

* Acquisition of TDDI will be financed through an investment from funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc

* Closing is expected in first calendar quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions