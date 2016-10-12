Oct 12 Interactive Investor Plc
* Interactive Investor Plc agrees to buy TD Bank Group's
european direct investing business
* Acquisition will create UK's second largest online
stockbroker with assets under administration of 18 billion stg
* Funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc to own a majority
shareholding in the combined company
* Acquisition of TDDI will be financed through an investment
from funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc
* Closing is expected in first calendar quarter of 2017,
subject to customary closing conditions
