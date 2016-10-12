WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 K92 Mining Inc
* K92 Mining receives $7.5 million
* K92 Mining Inc says receipt of $7.5 million in new capital, via exercise of 10 million warrants at $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.