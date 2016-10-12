WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 XBiotech Inc
* XBiotech announces successful completion of EMA GMP inspection
* Says findings allow french agency to recommend to EMA xBiotech's current facility for commercial manufacture of xilonix
* XBiotech inc - company expects EMA decision on marketing application as early as end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.