WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Landec Corp
* Says will be making another substantial capital investment in its lifecore biomedical subsidiary
* Says projects it will spend an incremental $4-5 million in fiscal year 2017 on this new investment
* Landec corp sees potential future investment of up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.