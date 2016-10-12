UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Oct 12 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Decision of the Municipal Council of Tervola on purchase of social and healthcare services returned to the council for second examination
* Municipal Board decided to return purchase decision to council for second examination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)