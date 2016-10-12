Oct 12 Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
* Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have
concluded capital and business partnership agreement with
Brooklyn Brewery
* Kirin Holdings- Brooklyn Brewery will issue new shares to
Kirin Brewery, and Kirin Brewery will acquire about 24.5 percent
stake in Brooklyn Brewery
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Brooklyn Brewery will remain an
independent craft beer brewer and no changes to the current
management are planned
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Co and Brooklyn Brewery will
establish a joint venture in Japan around January 2017
* Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Brooklyn Brewery plan to
expand Brooklyn brand into Brazil
* Kirin Holdings - joint venture will have planned capital
contribution share of 60 percent from Kirin Brewery and 40
percent from Brooklyn Brewery
Source text: bit.ly/2dKvg3w