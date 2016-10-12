WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Abbott Laboratories :
* Celgene and Agios announce collaborations with Abbott for diagnostic identification of IDH mutations in AML
* Celgene - companion diagnostic technology to be utilized with Enasidenib, AG-120 development programs for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia
* Celgene-Agreements with abbott to develop,commercialize companion diagnostic tests on Abbott's M2000 realtime system to identify IDH mutations in AML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.