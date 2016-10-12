Oct 12 Gold Resource Corp :

* Gold resource Corp- has received final mine permit to begin development and production from its Oaxaca mining unit's Alta Gracia Project

* Gold resource corp - company has returned $108 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010

* Gold resource corp- is moving forward with a goal of drawing first mineral by year-end 2016 or Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: