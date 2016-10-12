Oct 12 Transdigm Group Inc :

* Says is seeking to upsize its previously announced proposed incremental term loan from $650 million to $1,150 million

* Transdigm Group- intends to use incremental $500 million of proceeds to retire co's outstanding 7.50% senior subordinated notes due 2021 - sec filing

* Transdigm Group Inc- company expects to seek an amendment to credit agreement to permit repayment of these notes- sec filing