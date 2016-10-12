Oct 12 Vera Bradley Inc :

* Vera Bradley notifies customers of payment card incident

* Vera Bradley Inc - taken action to investigate and address an incident affecting payment card data used at its retail stores.

* Vera Bradley Inc - not all cards used in stores during time frame were affected

* Vera Bradley Inc - payment cards used at Vera Bradley store locations between July 25, 2016 and September 23, 2016 may have been affected

* Vera Bradley Inc - co has stopped this incident and continues to work with computer security firm to further strengthen security of its systems

* Vera Bradley-program was designed to find track data in magnetic stripe of payment card that may contain card number, cardholder name, expiration date

* Vera Bradley - investigation findings show unauthorized access to payment processing system, installation of program that looked for payment card data

* Vera Bradley Inc - program was also designed to find track data in magnetic stripe of a payment card that may contain internal verification code

* Vera Bradley Inc - there is no indication that other customer information was at risk.