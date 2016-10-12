WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Vera Bradley Inc :
* Vera Bradley notifies customers of payment card incident
* Vera Bradley Inc - taken action to investigate and address an incident affecting payment card data used at its retail stores.
* Vera Bradley Inc - not all cards used in stores during time frame were affected
* Vera Bradley Inc - payment cards used at Vera Bradley store locations between July 25, 2016 and September 23, 2016 may have been affected
* Vera Bradley Inc - co has stopped this incident and continues to work with computer security firm to further strengthen security of its systems
* Vera Bradley-program was designed to find track data in magnetic stripe of payment card that may contain card number, cardholder name, expiration date
* Vera Bradley - investigation findings show unauthorized access to payment processing system, installation of program that looked for payment card data
* Vera Bradley Inc - program was also designed to find track data in magnetic stripe of a payment card that may contain internal verification code
* Vera Bradley Inc - there is no indication that other customer information was at risk. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.