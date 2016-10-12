Oct 12 (Reuters) -
* U.S. SEC- Deutsche Bank failed to properly safeguard
research information
* U.S. SEC- Deutsche Bank Securities agreed to pay $9.5
million penalty for failing to properly safeguard material
nonpublic information generated by its research analysts
* SEC- Deutsche Bank published improper research report and
failed to properly preserve,provide certain electronic records
sought by SEC during investigation
* SEC- Deutsche Bank issued a research report with "buy"
rating for big lots that was inconsistent with personal view of
analyst who prepared and certified it
Source text : bit.ly/2e5NFLD
Further company coverage: